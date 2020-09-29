Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump waves during a campaign event in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFEAdviser to the President Ivanka Trump waves during a campaign event in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump considered daughter Ivanka as 2016 running mate, says ex-deputy campaign chair

  • President distrusted politicians and valued loyalty above all, repeatedly placing relatives in key campaign positions, writes former aide Rick Gates in new book
  • Idea was gaining ‘momentum’ before Ivanka pulled herself out of the running

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:12am, 29 Sep, 2020

