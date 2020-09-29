Activist Mike Hisey, dressed as US President Donald Trump in a prison jumpsuit, reads The New York Times in front of the newspaper’s office in Manhattan on Monday. Photo: Reuters
politico | Donald Trump tries new line of defence amid tax scandal
- President argues he was ‘entitled’ to take advantage of tax loopholes and insists he is mired in ‘very little debt’
- The New York Times reported that Trump paid only US$750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Activist Mike Hisey, dressed as US President Donald Trump in a prison jumpsuit, reads The New York Times in front of the newspaper’s office in Manhattan on Monday. Photo: Reuters