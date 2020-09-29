Greg Berndt takes a selfie with the thermometer reading 132 degrees Fahrenheit (55.5 degrees Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Centre in Death Valley, California, in August. Photo: ReutersGreg Berndt takes a selfie with the thermometer reading 132 degrees Fahrenheit (55.5 degrees Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Centre in Death Valley, California, in August. Photo: Reuters
Record temperatures lure ‘heat tourists’ to California’s Death Valley

  • Visitors sit in cars blasting their air conditioning, waiting to snap selfies with 130 degree Fahrenheit thermometer reading
  • National park has seen ‘some of the hottest days ever recorded on Earth’ this summer

Updated: 2:52am, 29 Sep, 2020

