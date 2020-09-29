The re-emergence of his opponent’s tax history as an election issue offers Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden another avenue of attack on Tuesday evening. Photo: dpa
Joe Biden goes on attack over Donald Trump’s taxes ahead of first election debate
- New video compares what a teacher, firefighter, nurse and construction manager pay in income tax to president’s reported US$750 bill
- Democratic nominee’s campaign accuses incumbent of gaming the system, says changes needed so people like Trump give their fair share
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
