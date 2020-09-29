A US assessment would determine how long it would take to load nuclear weapons now in reserve onto bombers, submarines and land-based silos. File photo: Reuters
politico | Trump administration orders assessment on bolstering nuclear warheads as talks with Russia stall
- US diplomats are trying to play hardball with Russia in negotiations over whether to extend New START
Topic | Defence
A US assessment would determine how long it would take to load nuclear weapons now in reserve onto bombers, submarines and land-based silos. File photo: Reuters