Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23. Photo: AP
Joe Biden releases tax returns ahead of US election debate with Donald Trump, showing he paid US$300,000
- ‘Mr President, release your tax returns or shut up,’ says Democratic candidate’s campaign in move to capitalise on damaging report about rival’s finances
- Documents for Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, also were released
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23. Photo: AP