Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23. Photo: APDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23. Photo: AP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden releases tax returns ahead of US election debate with Donald Trump, showing he paid US$300,000

  • ‘Mr President, release your tax returns or shut up,’ says Democratic candidate’s campaign in move to capitalise on damaging report about rival’s finances
  • Documents for Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, also were released

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:28am, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23. Photo: APDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23. Photo: AP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE