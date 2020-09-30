Sacha Baron Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series ‘Da Ali G Show’. File photo: AP
‘Borat’ sequel coming to Amazon Prime before the US election
- Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to his 2006 film ‘Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’
- Reports have steadily accumulated about the project as it was filmed in secret during the pandemic
Topic | American films
Sacha Baron Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series ‘Da Ali G Show’. File photo: AP