‘Borat’ sequel coming to Amazon Prime before the US election

  • Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to his 2006 film ‘Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’
  • Reports have steadily accumulated about the project as it was filmed in secret during the pandemic

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:25am, 30 Sep, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series ‘Da Ali G Show’. File photo: APSacha Baron Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series ‘Da Ali G Show’. File photo: AP
