Military flags on display for a parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing in October 2019. Photo: Xinhua
politico | US spy community not postured to handle rising China threat, House Intelligence Committee finds
- 200-page report warns that ‘significant realignment of resources’ is needed to enable continued US competition with Asian rival on global stage
- Lag comes after two decades of focusing on counterterrorism in wake of September 11 attacks
Topic | US-China relations
