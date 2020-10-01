The first 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump (left) and Joe Biden drew almost universally negative reviews from media pundits and elected officials of both major political parties. Photo: Xinhua
politico | Debates commission says it will try to add more order to Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s remaining showdowns
- Format changes sought after US president repeatedly interrupted Democratic opponent and moderator with baseless claims
- Trump attacked Biden’s family, while Biden called Trump a racist and clown and told him to ‘shut up’
