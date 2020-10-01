A member of the Proud Boys (right) stands in front of a counter protester during a right-wing rally in Portland on Saturday. Photo: AP
‘Proud Boys stand by’: Donald Trump’s debate remark puts white supremacy in focus
- US president’s refusal to condemn right-wing extremists unsettles allies, who fear it will undercut Republicans seeking re-election
- Rival Joe Biden blasts ‘dog whistle to white supremacy’ while Trump claims not to know who Proud Boys are
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
