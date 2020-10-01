Clare Bronfman arrives at federal court in New York for her sentencing on Wednesday. Photo: APClare Bronfman arrives at federal court in New York for her sentencing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman gets nearly seven years in jail in NXIVM sex slave case

  • Cult-like ‘self-improvement’ group was led by Keith Raniere, who branded brainwashed women with his initials and forced them to sleep with him
  • Bronfman gave away tens of million of dollars to bankroll organisation, also paying for lawyers to defend it in lawsuit brought by critics

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Updated: 5:38am, 1 Oct, 2020

