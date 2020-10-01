A scanning electron microscope image shows the new coronavirus (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. Image: National Institutes of Health via EPA-EFE
From no symptoms to sudden death: immune system holds clues to wide range of coronavirus outcomes
- In some patients – mostly men – body goes rogue and attacks own defences instead of fighting Covid-19
- Children may fare better than adults thanks to robust ‘first responder’ immune cells that wane with age
A scanning electron microscope image shows the new coronavirus (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. Image: National Institutes of Health via EPA-EFE