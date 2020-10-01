A nurse prepares an injection as a study on Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate gets under way in New York in July. Photo: AP
Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready by US election, says CEO
- News deals blow to Trump’s hopes of having injection ready by November 3 to give campaign much-needed boost
- Meanwhile, FDA expands investigation into other leading candidate by AstraZeneca and Oxford after serious illness during trial
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
