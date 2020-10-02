A mining machine is seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals in Inner Mongolia in July 2011. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump moves to expand rare earths mining, citing China threat
- US president signs executive order declaring national emergency in industry, seeking to explore use of Defence Production Act to speed up development of mines
- China accounted for 80 per cent of total US imports of rare earth compounds and metals last year
Topic | US-China trade war
A mining machine is seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals in Inner Mongolia in July 2011. Photo: Reuters