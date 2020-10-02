US President Donald Trump speaks at an event in Doral, Florida, in September. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump speaks at an event in Doral, Florida, in September. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks at an event in Doral, Florida, in September. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump is world’s biggest driver of coronavirus misinformation, study shows

  • Cornell team found president’s comments led to major spikes articles on ‘miracle cures’, especially after remarks on use of disinfectant and hydroxychloroquine
  • Other major forms of misinformation range from attacks on top US health expert Dr Fauci to idea that virus is Chinese bioweapon

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:43am, 2 Oct, 2020

