US President Donald Trump speaks at an event in Doral, Florida, in September. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump is world’s biggest driver of coronavirus misinformation, study shows
- Cornell team found president’s comments led to major spikes articles on ‘miracle cures’, especially after remarks on use of disinfectant and hydroxychloroquine
- Other major forms of misinformation range from attacks on top US health expert Dr Fauci to idea that virus is Chinese bioweapon
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
