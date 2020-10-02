US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump wants no rule changes after chaotic election debate

  • US president has declared himself winner of first face-off with Joe Biden, despite polls showing the opposite
  • Frustrated moderator Chris Wallace says Trump ‘put his foot in it’, ruining event that should have been like ‘beautiful, delicious cake’

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:53am, 2 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE