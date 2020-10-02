President Donald Trump holds a face mask during the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: AP
Donald Trump and the coronavirus, in his own words
- Donald Trump is among over 7.2 million people in the US who have tested positive for the virus. More than 200,000 have died
- He has spent months playing down the severity of the pandemic, blamed others and given mixed messages about wearing masks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
