President Donald Trump holds a face mask during the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: APPresident Donald Trump holds a face mask during the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump holds a face mask during the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump and the coronavirus, in his own words

  • Donald Trump is among over 7.2 million people in the US who have tested positive for the virus. More than 200,000 have died
  • He has spent months playing down the severity of the pandemic, blamed others and given mixed messages about wearing masks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:20pm, 2 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Donald Trump holds a face mask during the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: APPresident Donald Trump holds a face mask during the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump holds a face mask during the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE