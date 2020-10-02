President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota on September 30. Photo: APPresident Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota on September 30. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota on September 30. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Reactions to Trump testing positive for coronavirus

  • Trump’s tweet revealing that America’s first couple had tested positive for coronavirus reverberated throughout the world

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:24pm, 2 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota on September 30. Photo: APPresident Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota on September 30. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota on September 30. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE