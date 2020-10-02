US vice-president Mike Pence and his staff will not work from the White House after President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Trump’s top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: DPA
Pence, top US officials test negative after Trump contracts coronavirus
- The US president disclosed early on Friday that he had Covid-19, raising concerns that those in regular contact with him may have been exposed
- Vice-president Mike Pence will work from a separate residence, while Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin and Alex Azar said they tested negative
Topic | United States
