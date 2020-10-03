US President Donald Trump holds out his face mask during the first presidential debate on September 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 just days later. Photo: AP
Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis ‘the worst nightmare’ for his campaign: strategist
- The US president will find it difficult to steer public attention away from his biggest political liability – his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
- For his election rival Joe Biden, the news is a stroke of political fortune, but he will have to tread carefully to avoid appearing insensitive to Trump
