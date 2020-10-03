US President Donald Trump is seen in silhouette against a US flag as he speaks during a rally in Minnesota in September. Photo: AFP
politico | When did coronavirus breach US president’s bubble? Inside a big Trump mystery
- Trump interacted with dozens of aides and hundreds of supporters throughout a series of widely attended events over the past week
- Now his team is trying to figure out how widely the virus may have spread in his orbit
Topic | Trump tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump is seen in silhouette against a US flag as he speaks during a rally in Minnesota in September. Photo: AFP