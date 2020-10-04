US President Donald Trump, who is being treated for Covid-19 in a military hospital outside Washington, speaks from his hospital room. Photo: Reuters
Trump releases video from hospital as he faces critical 48 hours in coronavirus fight
- US president said the next few days would be the ‘real test’ of his resilience as he battles Covid-19
- New questions emerge about timing, severity of Trump’s coronavirus infection
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
