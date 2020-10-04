US President Donald Trump working in the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday, after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AFPUS President Donald Trump working in the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday, after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AFP
Donald Trump says he will ‘be back soon’ amid conflicting reports about his condition

  • A memo from Trump’s doctor on Saturday night said the president had ‘made substantial progress’ but ‘is not yet out of the woods’
  • A pale Trump took to video on Saturday evening ­saying he was starting to feel well but ‘we’ll have to see what happens the next few days’

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 11:55pm, 4 Oct, 2020

