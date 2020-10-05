US President Donald Trump waves to supporters on Sunday as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus disease in Bethesda, Maryland. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump waves to supporters on Sunday as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus disease in Bethesda, Maryland. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump, infected with Covid-19, leaves hospital to joy ride past supporters sporting muscle shirts and Melania cutouts

  • US president says of virus he is now fighting ‘I get it, and I understand it’
  • Clamorous supporters rally outside hospital where Trump has been confined since Friday

Mark Magnier
Updated: 8:06am, 5 Oct, 2020

