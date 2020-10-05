Dr. Sean Conley, physician to US President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday. Photo: APDr. Sean Conley, physician to US President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s doctors have a credibility gap as confusion swirls around his condition

  • Questions have been raised for years about the amount of pressure Trump puts on his doctors
  • Pronouncements on Trump’s illness raise more questions than answers

Robert Delaney
Updated: 7:33am, 5 Oct, 2020

