Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday. Photo: ReutersDemocratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
politico | Joe Biden still at risk after debating Donald Trump at ‘peak of contagion’

  • Donald Trump was quite likely infectious at the Tuesday debate, medical professionals say
  • It could be days before the 77-year-old Joe Biden will be in the clear, despite recent negative tests

Updated: 11:21am, 5 Oct, 2020

