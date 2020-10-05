A mannequin with a Union flag mask and visor in Oxford Street in London. The United Kingdom has passed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus infections. Photo: EPAA mannequin with a Union flag mask and visor in Oxford Street in London. The United Kingdom has passed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
A mannequin with a Union flag mask and visor in Oxford Street in London. The United Kingdom has passed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: UK passes 500,000 cases; New York City cracks down on hotspots

  • Global infections surpassed 35 million while Europe faced rising infections
  • New York City mayor seeks to reinstate restrictions in several neighbourhoods

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:31pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A mannequin with a Union flag mask and visor in Oxford Street in London. The United Kingdom has passed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus infections. Photo: EPAA mannequin with a Union flag mask and visor in Oxford Street in London. The United Kingdom has passed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
A mannequin with a Union flag mask and visor in Oxford Street in London. The United Kingdom has passed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE