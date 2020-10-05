US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden exchange points during their first debate on September 29. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden exchange points during their first debate on September 29. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden exchange points during their first debate on September 29. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump’s lawyer sees ‘no reason’ to delay second presidential debate with Biden

  • Rudy Giuliani said ‘it’s very possible’ the event will proceed as planned on October 15 if Trump ‘keeps making progress’ in his fight against Covid-19
  • Chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that officials are ‘still optimistic’ Trump will return to the White House later in the day

Topic |   Trump tests positive for coronavirus
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 11:55pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden exchange points during their first debate on September 29. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden exchange points during their first debate on September 29. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden exchange points during their first debate on September 29. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE