White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listening to US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing in August. McEnany has also tested positive for the virus she announced on Monday. Photo: ReutersWhite House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listening to US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing in August. McEnany has also tested positive for the virus she announced on Monday. Photo: Reuters
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listening to US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing in August. McEnany has also tested positive for the virus she announced on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump plans to return to work as condition ‘improves’ even as press secretary tests positive

  • Questions around how widely Covid-19 has spread among Trump’s aides were fuelled further after Kayleigh McEnany announced her diagnosis
  • Chief of staff says US president ‘ready to get back to a normal working schedule’

Topic |   Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 12:32am, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listening to US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing in August. McEnany has also tested positive for the virus she announced on Monday. Photo: ReutersWhite House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listening to US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing in August. McEnany has also tested positive for the virus she announced on Monday. Photo: Reuters
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listening to US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing in August. McEnany has also tested positive for the virus she announced on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE