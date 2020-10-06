Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being nominated to the US Supreme Court by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in September. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Super spreader events: how do they cause coronavirus outbreaks and is the White House now a hotspot?
- Supreme Court nomination event at Rose Garden seen as possible source of infection after Trump and other attendees test positive for Covid-19
- Combination of 180-plus crowd sitting close together, lack of masks and small gatherings indoors could have resulted in cluster of cases
Topic | Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being nominated to the US Supreme Court by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in September. Photo: AFP