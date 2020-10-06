The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s six-week-old giant panda cub had its first veterinary exam last month. Photo: Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo handout via AFP
It’s a boy: Washington’s new panda cub gets gender reveal
- Mother Mei Xiang’s pregnancy at Smithsonian’s National Zoo earlier captivated fans around the world
- Zookeepers unwrap blue painting by father Tian Tian to show ‘healthy and strong’ baby is male
Topic | Pandas
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s six-week-old giant panda cub had its first veterinary exam last month. Photo: Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo handout via AFP