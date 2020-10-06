US President Donald Trump removes his mask upon returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday. Photo: TNSUS President Donald Trump removes his mask upon returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday. Photo: TNS
politico | The world’s hottest spy target: Donald Trump’s health

  • After president’s coronavirus diagnosis, concerns are growing that adversaries will take advantage of the White House’s lack of transparency to sow mischief
  • Not unreasonable to suggest Russia and China ‘have better info’ on Trump’s medical condition than American public, some experts say

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Oct, 2020

