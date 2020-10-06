US astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, prior to their launch in April. File photo: APUS astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, prior to their launch in April. File photo: AP
US astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, prior to their launch in April. File photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

A Nasa astronaut was potentially exposed to Covid-19 by a Russian official

  • Russian space official died of Covid-19 soon after pre-launch contact with crew headed to the International Space Station
  • Internal Nasa emails suggest Russian counterparts were being tight-lipped about official’s death

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:13pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, prior to their launch in April. File photo: APUS astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, prior to their launch in April. File photo: AP
US astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, prior to their launch in April. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE