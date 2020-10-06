US astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner, prior to their launch in April. File photo: AP
A Nasa astronaut was potentially exposed to Covid-19 by a Russian official
- Russian space official died of Covid-19 soon after pre-launch contact with crew headed to the International Space Station
- Internal Nasa emails suggest Russian counterparts were being tight-lipped about official’s death
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
