US President Donald Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump, still infectious, faces backlash for taking off mask on return to White House
- US president removed his mask when he returned to the White House and urged Americans not to fear Covid-19
- Trump depicted himself as a man who vanquished the disease and emerged stronger
Topic | Trump tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE