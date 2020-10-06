US President Donald Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House. Photo: EPA-EFEUS President Donald Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump, still infectious, faces backlash for taking off mask on return to White House

  • US president removed his mask when he returned to the White House and urged Americans not to fear Covid-19
  • Trump depicted himself as a man who vanquished the disease and emerged stronger

Topic |   Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Agencies

Updated: 3:04pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House. Photo: EPA-EFEUS President Donald Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE