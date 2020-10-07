The Baby Shark video has been viewed more than 6.7 billion times on YouTube. Image: Pinkfong via YouTube
US jail staff charged with cruelty for making inmates listen to Baby Shark song on loop
- At least four prisoners were handcuffed and secured to wall while viral tune played loudly on repeat for hours
- Two of the accused resigned during internal investigation while supervisor retired
Topic | Crime
