The Baby Shark video has been viewed more than 6.7 billion times on YouTube. Image: Pinkfong via YouTube
World /  United States & Canada

US jail staff charged with cruelty for making inmates listen to Baby Shark song on loop

  • At least four prisoners were handcuffed and secured to wall while viral tune played loudly on repeat for hours
  • Two of the accused resigned during internal investigation while supervisor retired

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Updated: 3:29am, 7 Oct, 2020

