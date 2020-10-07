US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after returning to the White House on Monday following several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump halts coronavirus relief talks until after US election, sending stocks tumbling
- President says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘not negotiating in good faith’, asks Senate to focus on confirming his Supreme Court pick
- Decision comes hours after Federal Reserve chairman warned US economic recovery remains fragile without further economic stimulus.
