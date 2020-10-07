White House doctor Sean Conley closes his eyes as he looks into the sun during a news conference about US President Donald Trump’s health on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s doctor faces daunting task: containing the world’s most powerful coronavirus patient
- Sean Conley has to keep US president from worsening his illness or infecting others, even as Trump itches to return to campaign trail
- With more White House staff testing positive for Covid-19 each day, doctor will have tough time keeping rest of West Wing safe
