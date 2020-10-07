US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and multiple White House staffers have been infected with the virus. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Coronavirus in the White House: who in Donald Trump’s orbit tested positive
- The number of White House staff infected with the coronavirus continues to rise
- Many who contracted the virus attended a largely maskless Rose Garden event on September 26
Topic | Trump tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and multiple White House staffers have been infected with the virus. Photo: AFP