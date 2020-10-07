Beatrice Lumpkin, 102-year-old former teacher, casts her vote-by-mail ballot in Chicago. Photo: ReutersBeatrice Lumpkin, 102-year-old former teacher, casts her vote-by-mail ballot in Chicago. Photo: Reuters
Beatrice Lumpkin, 102-year-old former teacher, casts her vote-by-mail ballot in Chicago. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US election 2020: early voting breaks records, fuelled by mail ballots

  • Strong early voting turnout comes as Joe Biden maintains a national polling lead over President Donald Trump
  • Americans could be voting earlier because they’re wary about the performance of the US Postal Service

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:01pm, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beatrice Lumpkin, 102-year-old former teacher, casts her vote-by-mail ballot in Chicago. Photo: ReutersBeatrice Lumpkin, 102-year-old former teacher, casts her vote-by-mail ballot in Chicago. Photo: Reuters
Beatrice Lumpkin, 102-year-old former teacher, casts her vote-by-mail ballot in Chicago. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE