Beatrice Lumpkin, 102-year-old former teacher, casts her vote-by-mail ballot in Chicago. Photo: Reuters
US election 2020: early voting breaks records, fuelled by mail ballots
- Strong early voting turnout comes as Joe Biden maintains a national polling lead over President Donald Trump
- Americans could be voting earlier because they’re wary about the performance of the US Postal Service
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Beatrice Lumpkin, 102-year-old former teacher, casts her vote-by-mail ballot in Chicago. Photo: Reuters