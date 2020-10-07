President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside the Blue Room after he returned to the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
As US coronavirus aid hopes evaporate, are Democrats or Trump on steroids to blame?
- What you need to know about US President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap US stimulus talks, impact and reaction in Washington
- Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of negotiating in bad faith. She suggested Covid-19 medication clouded Trump’s judgment
