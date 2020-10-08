President Donald Trump after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images
Stocks open higher after Trump tweets he would support stimulus checks
- Trump tweets he would support sending US$1,200 cheques to Americans
- US stocks open higher Wednesday after Trump’s Tuesday night tweet
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
