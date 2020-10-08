Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s booking photos. Photos: Hennepin County Jail handout via AFP
Derek Chauvin, policeman charged with George Floyd murder, released on US$1 million bail
- Officer was seen kneeling on black man’s neck in bystander video that set off protests around the world
- Under conditions of release, Chauvin cannot have contact with victim’s family, work in law enforcement or security, or possess any firearms ammunition
Topic | George Floyd protests
