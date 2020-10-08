Facebook has long considered changes to its political advertising policy, including a full-on ban in the days leading up to the election, but has settled on a more nuanced approach. Photo illustration: ReutersFacebook has long considered changes to its political advertising policy, including a full-on ban in the days leading up to the election, but has settled on a more nuanced approach. Photo illustration: Reuters
Facebook has long considered changes to its political advertising policy, including a full-on ban in the days leading up to the election, but has settled on a more nuanced approach. Photo illustration: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Facebook bans political ads after end of voting on US election day

  • Social media firm tightens rules in preparation for contentious night that may not end with definitive winner emerging in contest between Trump and Biden
  • Facebook will also notify users if a candidate tries to claim a win prematurely, before votes have been officially tallied

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:54am, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Facebook has long considered changes to its political advertising policy, including a full-on ban in the days leading up to the election, but has settled on a more nuanced approach. Photo illustration: ReutersFacebook has long considered changes to its political advertising policy, including a full-on ban in the days leading up to the election, but has settled on a more nuanced approach. Photo illustration: Reuters
Facebook has long considered changes to its political advertising policy, including a full-on ban in the days leading up to the election, but has settled on a more nuanced approach. Photo illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE