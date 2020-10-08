This was the kind of debate that will be seen as a victory for Mike Pence by Republicans and a victory for Kamala Harris by Democrats. Photo: AFPThis was the kind of debate that will be seen as a victory for Mike Pence by Republicans and a victory for Kamala Harris by Democrats. Photo: AFP
This was the kind of debate that will be seen as a victory for Mike Pence by Republicans and a victory for Kamala Harris by Democrats. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | The VP debate offers America a glimpse of a post-Trump future

  • The restrained sparring between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris was a reminder of what US politics was once like – and could be again

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:45pm, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
This was the kind of debate that will be seen as a victory for Mike Pence by Republicans and a victory for Kamala Harris by Democrats. Photo: AFPThis was the kind of debate that will be seen as a victory for Mike Pence by Republicans and a victory for Kamala Harris by Democrats. Photo: AFP
This was the kind of debate that will be seen as a victory for Mike Pence by Republicans and a victory for Kamala Harris by Democrats. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE