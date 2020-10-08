US President Donald Trump was hospitalised for three days but is now back at the White House recovering. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump was hospitalised for three days but is now back at the White House recovering. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he won’t take part in virtual debate with Joe Biden

  • Organisers have said the second presidential debate will take place virtually after Trump this week tested positive for Covid-19
  • Trump’s campaign said the president would do a rally instead of the debate

Associated Press
Updated: 9:57pm, 8 Oct, 2020

