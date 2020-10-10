US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference in Washington on Friday. Photo EPA-EFEUS Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference in Washington on Friday. Photo EPA-EFE
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference in Washington on Friday. Photo EPA-EFE
Amid Donald Trump’s coronavirus woes, Nancy Pelosi unveils bill to assess presidential capacity

  • US leader to undergo on-air ‘medical evaluation’ on Fox News, in first on-camera interview since his Covid-19 infection was announced
  • President raring to return to campaign trail, as White House doctor says he can resume public engagements

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:39am, 10 Oct, 2020

