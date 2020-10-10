The Goldstone Bakery and Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's Chinatown since 1986. Photo: Ian Young
Grief as Vancouver’s most beloved Hong Kong cafe closes. But can the spirit of Goldstone Bakery be saved?
- Over 34 years Goldstone Bakery was a pillar of Chinatown, a movie set, and the scene of a notorious triad killing
- A historian says the outpouring of sadness over the iconic restaurant’s closure should be harnessed to retain the location as a community and economic hub
