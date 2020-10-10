The Goldstone Bakery and Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's Chinatown since 1986. Photo: Ian YoungThe Goldstone Bakery and Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's Chinatown since 1986. Photo: Ian Young
The Goldstone Bakery and Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's Chinatown since 1986. Photo: Ian Young
World /  United States & Canada

Grief as Vancouver’s most beloved Hong Kong cafe closes. But can the spirit of Goldstone Bakery be saved?

  • Over 34 years Goldstone Bakery was a pillar of Chinatown, a movie set, and the scene of a notorious triad killing
  • A historian says the outpouring of sadness over the iconic restaurant’s closure should be harnessed to retain the location as a community and economic hub

Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:39am, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Goldstone Bakery and Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's Chinatown since 1986. Photo: Ian YoungThe Goldstone Bakery and Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's Chinatown since 1986. Photo: Ian Young
The Goldstone Bakery and Restaurant has been a cornerstone of Vancouver's Chinatown since 1986. Photo: Ian Young
READ FULL ARTICLE