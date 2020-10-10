Within hours of Mulan’s release, eagle-eyed viewers saw that the Disney had thanked several entities in Xinjiang. Photo: Disney via APWithin hours of Mulan’s release, eagle-eyed viewers saw that the Disney had thanked several entities in Xinjiang. Photo: Disney via AP
Within hours of Mulan’s release, eagle-eyed viewers saw that the Disney had thanked several entities in Xinjiang. Photo: Disney via AP
Disney says it had to work with Chinese government on Mulan

  • In letter to British politicians, company defends its cooperation with entities accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang
  • Disney says scenes in region amount to just 78 seconds – most of the movie was shot in New Zealand

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:01am, 10 Oct, 2020

