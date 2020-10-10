Hurricane Delta made landfall on the US Gulf coast on the evening of October 9, the National Hurricane Center said, roaring ashore as a Category 2 storm. Photo: AFPHurricane Delta made landfall on the US Gulf coast on the evening of October 9, the National Hurricane Center said, roaring ashore as a Category 2 storm. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Delta made landfall on the US Gulf coast on the evening of October 9, the National Hurricane Center said, roaring ashore as a Category 2 storm. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Hurricane Delta hits storm-battered US southern coast, with ‘life-threatening’ storm surge

  • The hurricane caused damage in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula before making landfall in Louisiana, which was hit by a devastating storm two months ago
  • This is the 10th named storm of the year to make US landfall, which meteorologists say is a record

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:09pm, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hurricane Delta made landfall on the US Gulf coast on the evening of October 9, the National Hurricane Center said, roaring ashore as a Category 2 storm. Photo: AFPHurricane Delta made landfall on the US Gulf coast on the evening of October 9, the National Hurricane Center said, roaring ashore as a Category 2 storm. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Delta made landfall on the US Gulf coast on the evening of October 9, the National Hurricane Center said, roaring ashore as a Category 2 storm. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE