US President Donald Trump speaks about law and order from the White House in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Trump makes first public address from the White House since Covid-19 diagnosis
- The White House has declined to say when Trump last tested negative for coronavirus
- Trump’s appearance is seen as a first step towards resuming full campaigning next week
